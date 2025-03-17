Is Faith from 'When Calls the Heart' Pregnant? Here's The Scoop on Faith and Andrea Brooks "Watch me grow a baby during the filming of Season 12!" By Ivy Griffith Published March 17 2025, 3:38 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @andreakbrooks

In the Hallmark series When Calls the Heart, plucky town nurse Faith Carter has become a fan favorite. With the power of actor Andrea Brooks behind her, she has proven both her mettle and her value to the community.

But fans are a little confused about one thing in particular: Is Faith pregnant? Rumors conflating Andrea with her character and mixing up who's pregnant have the internet in a series of hot debates over who's actually pregnant: Andrea, Faith, or both. So here's what we know.

Is Faith from 'When Calls the Heart' pregnant, or is the actor, Andrea Brooks? Here's the explanation.

Season 12 hit Hallmark on March 23, 2025. The series continues the story of Elizabeth Thornton and Mountie Nathan Grant as they embark on a budding romance, and the community explores some new challenges, mysteries, and self-growth and relationship building. But is Faith expecting?!

No, Faith is not expecting a baby in the series as of Season 12, so she is not pregnant. However, actor Andrea Brooks was pregnant while filming.

Pictures of her showing off her baby bump while in full costume and makeup may have confused fans who link the two together inextricably in their minds. In one photo montage of her baby bump shared to Instagram, Andrea jokes, "Watch me grow a baby during the filming of season 12 (and NO my character is not pregnant)!" However, Andrea gave birth in November 2024, meaning that neither she nor Faith were pregnant when Season 12 arrived in 2025.

Andrea shares three kids with her husband.

While Faith remains pregnancy-free, Andrea and her husband Riley Greydon have three children together. Their first child, a girl named Viola, was born on Nov. 30, 2019. They welcomed their second on Dec. 17, 2022. And their third child was born in November 2024, as mentioned above.

The doting parents do share some photos of their children, but they're mostly strategically blocked for what we assume is privacy's sake. However, that doesn't mean that you can't find adorable pictures of Andrea snuggling her wee ones on Instagram.

In one photo, she's holding a baby, presumably little Angus, as they pose in front of a Christmas tree. Angus is wearing a Santa hat, and his face is obscured by his position. In another photo, a similar position obscures the baby's face as the proud mom beams at the camera. And in another, Andrea holds the baby against her chest and smiles serenely.

Of course, fans of the show know that Faith doesn't have to be pregnant to have a child of her own. Lily, played by Chloe McKinnon, is her charge in the show. An Instagram photo of the two shows "Auntie Faith" smiling alongside "Lily."