'Summer House' Spinoff 'In the City' Has Touched Down on Bravo — Here's When They Filmed "In the city that never sleeps, a group of New Yorkers navigates the biggest transitions of their lives." By Ivy Griffith Published May 28 2026, 11:51 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

For those familiar with Summer House, you already know what it's about. A group of well-to-do friends escape to the Hamptons when the temperature rises, spending the Summer in luxury in Montauk. The original series first landed in 2017, and has built a pretty impressive cult following on Bravo.

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Now, viewers get a little more of the story with the release of In the City, a Summer House spinoff that takes people on a journey through the other part of the cast's lives. The series arrived on Bravo on May 19, 2026. When did In the City start filming? Here's what we know about when the series filmed and what the spinoff has in store.

Source: Bravo

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When did 'In the City' start filming?

If we know the series arrived in May 2026, filming has to have concluded at least a few months prior. According to Us Magazine, filming for the series started shortly after they wrapped filming for Summer House. The outlet notes that production began in September 2025, and filming around the same time. Which, yes, means that In the City was filmed before that fiery Summer House reunion special.

The transition is cute. Cameras turn off in Montauk and resume filming in New York, showing that the cast has now transitioned back to their high-paced life in the city, away from the relaxing waves of Montauk and the ease of the Summer House lifestyle. The show's description reads, "In the city that never sleeps, a group of New Yorkers navigates the biggest transitions of their lives — marriage, parenthood, reinvention, and the reality of growing up without growing apart."

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It asks the question: "Can they have it all, or will they need to choose between the lives they’ve built and the futures they never saw coming?” There were some shake-ups with the Summer House cast and questions about who would join In the City. Questions that have now been mostly answered.

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What can we expect for the 'Summer House' spin-off?

So, what exactly is in store for viewers who want to follow the spinoff? A lot of high-living in New York City, for one. But that's no surprise, given the lifestyles of the Summer House cast.

We know that Amanda Batul, West Wilson, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, and more opted in to the spinoff, making it an interesting continuation of the Summer House drama.

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But fans aren't so sure that their Hamptons lifestyle will translate as well to the Big Apple. On TikTok, one user also noted that "It's honestly messing with my brain that In The City was filmed before the Summer House reunion lol." Another user agreed, saying there was "almost no point" in watching In the City since everything that happened during the reunion changed the course of the cast's relationships.