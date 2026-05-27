'Summer House' Fans Are Eager to Watch the Reunion on Peacock: Here's How 'Summer House's Season 10 reunion has three parts, By Chrissy Bobic Updated May 27 2026, 10:08 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

Even before part one of the Season 10 Summer House reunion aired, Bravo fans were privy to some audio leaks that let them know just how dramatic it would be. And, in the middle of a scandal involving three of the show's stars, the reunion came at the perfect time. So, when will Summer House's Season 10 reunion be on Peacock?

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Like many reunions of reality shows on Bravo, Summer House's reunion is three parts. Andy Cohen can't get through all of the drama in just one measly episode, of course. But all of the parts won't be available on Peacock right away. Instead, much like the way the episodes premiere on the network, it's a bit of a slow burn when it comes to streaming.

Source: Bravo

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When will 'Summer House's Season 10 reunion be on Peacock?

The big drama from Season 10 is the secret relationship between Amanda Batula and West Wilson behind West's ex and Amanda's best friend Ciara Miller's back. Naturally, fans want more details, and they expect to get those details during the reunion. The three parts of the Summer House reunion premiere on Bravo on May 26, June 2, and June 9, respectively.

That means, per Peacock, they are each available to stream on peacock the day after they each air. So we're looking at May 27, June 3, and June 10 as premiere dates for the streaming platform. Each reunion episode will drop on peacock at 6 a.m. EST. Then, fans will be able to rewatch them as many times as they need to in order to get the full timeline of West and Amanda's relationship and to see every side eye that Ciara has for the newly minted couple.

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This is how they act before filming the #SummerHouse reunion.



DIABOLICAL.

DEMENTED.

DISGUSTING.

SUBHUMAN. pic.twitter.com/5oSth9cVQP — BRAVOOOMG (@bravooomg) May 27, 2026

When was the 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion filmed?

According to Bravo, the Summer House reunion for Season 10 was filmed in late April 2026. So there was plenty of time between the end of the season and the relationship scandal for the cast to begin to process it all while still being plenty angry about what happened. That's why fans were so eager to watch all three parts of the reunion as quickly as they possibly could.

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Season 11 of 'Summer House' could mirror Season 11 of 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules features the end of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's relationship after it is revealed that he had an affair with Raquel Leviss, Ariana's good friend. Season 11 shows the aftermath and how the cast navigates Ariana refusing to film or be in the same room as Tom.