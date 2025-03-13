When Do New Episodes of ‘Common Side Effects’ Come Out? Find out Release Dates ‘Common Side Effects’ is the last animated series to join the ranks of Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, which has a very successful history of adult animated programs. By Danielle Jennings Published March 13 2025, 4:10 p.m. ET Source: Adult Swim

Animated television shows targeted toward adults are one of the longest-running genres in entertainment — and the newest entry in the space, situational comedy Common Side Effects, has already racked up a legion of devoted fans.

Common Side Effects is the last animated series to join the ranks of Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, which has a very successful history of adult animated programs dating back decades. But what's the release schedule for new episodes?



When do new episodes of Common Side Effects come out?

After the pilot episode of the series premiered at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024, per The Wrap, Common Side Effects officially made its television debut on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, as part of the Adult Swim prime-time line-up. Each episode airs at 11:30 p.m. EST and available to stream on multiple platforms, including Hulu, Max, Amazon Prime, and Sling TV.

As of March 13, 2025, a total of seven episodes of the show have been released, with new episodes premiering every Sunday. Episodes of the series will continue to air through March 30, when the season one finale airs.

What is the premise of 'Common Side Effects'?

The series, executive-produced by King of the Hill and Beavis and Butthead creator Mike Judge, centers on former high school lab partners, Marshall and Frances, who uncover a big pharma conspiracy involving the federal government to suppress the knowledge of a rare mushroom that possibly cure the world’s diseases, per the series description, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



“Tonally, this is like nothing else in animation right now, so we knew immediately that Common Side Effects belonged on Adult Swim,” president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, and Boomerang, Michael Ouweleen, said, per the outlet.

“Mike, Greg, and this entire team have such deep pedigrees in the comedy and animation worlds, and this new series will tackle everything from government corruption to the pharmaceutical industry through their unique and hilarious perspectives,” Ouweleen added.

What is the future of the show?

In an interview with the Television Academy on Feb. 21, co-creator Steve Hely spoke about the possibility of a second season of the show, which has been praised by critics and audiences alike.