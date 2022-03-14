Want More Animated Shows Like 'The Boys Presents: Diabolical'? Check out Our Recs

Invincible isn't far off from The Boys in terms of its satirical angle on superhero stories. Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) is a young man who grows into his superpowers and strives to follow in the footsteps of his famous superhero father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But Mark ends up learning that being a superhero is more brutal than his childhood comics led him to believe, and that his father is harboring a devastating secret.

Catch the first season on Prime Video. Season 2 is in production.