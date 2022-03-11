Pixar's 'Turning Red' Tackles the Puberty Stage in a Brilliant Way

Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Turning Red.

For the last 27 years, Pixar has taken the world of animation to new heights.

Since the release of Toy Story, the legendary studio has brought us brilliant computer-animated tales that permit their viewers to fall in love and identify with the likes of robots, sea monsters, and insects. Now, Pixar's latest feature film, Turning Red, encapsulates that oh-so-familiar charm but does so in invigorating ways.