Legal Drama 'All Rise' Thankfully Found a New Home on OWN — When Does Season 3 Premiere?

After a two-season run, with Greg Spottiswood as its creator and showrunner, CBS canceled legal drama All Rise. With a powerful Black woman as its protagonist (Simone Missick), Greg — a white man — seemed to aim for normalized diversity when he created the show. However, misconduct allegations regarding his "racially insensitive language" contradicted that in the most volatile way, leading to a strike in the writers' room, an investigation, and his eventual firing.

While CBS claimed the LA-set series was dropped due to poor ratings, many believe that was simply a cover.