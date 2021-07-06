'Outer Banks' Season 2 Might Be More Intense Than Season 1

In the teaser trailer, it looks like John B's friends believe he and Sarah are dead after being lost in the storm. After all, the situation is not unlike the way John B's father died before the events of Season 1. But then there's a shot of John B and Sarah on a tropical beach, where John B turns to her and says, "Back in the G game, baby."

This suggests that they're back in the gold game – so it's possible that John B and Sarah eventually get their hands on the treasure they had already found and lost. Or perhaps, they're after another sunken treasure that no one else knows about yet... This could only mean that they plan to return to the Outer Banks after inadvertently faking their own deaths, right?

Outer Banks returns in one month! Here are the Season 2 episode titles for you to (over)analyze until then pic.twitter.com/4GcG9Wi0qB

The episode titles for Season 2 of Outer Banks include one called "The Gold" and another called "Homecoming," so both theories seem totally possible. Madison Bailey, who plays Kiara on Outer Banks, spoke with Elle about where everyone is in Season 2.

"There's so much new adventure in the new season," she teased. "We start Season 2 with the three Pogues in the Outer Banks grieving and figuring out their life without John B, Sarah, and what that means for the mission."