Gamers Are Eager for the Release of 'Call of Duty: Warzone' Season 4

Fans of Call of Duty: Warzone should start gearing up for the highly anticipated Warzone Season 4, which was recently announced at the 2021 Summer Games Fest. For those who don't know, Call of Duty games such as Warzone and Black Ops Cold War are updated in "seasons," and a new batch of updates is right around the corner. Here's everything we know about when Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 is coming out.

A new threat is coming from above... 🛰 Season Four is landing in #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone on June 17th. pic.twitter.com/3KOPMQ1Bpq

Activision also announced a new Battle Pass for Warzone Season 4, which includes 30 new operator skins, 20 custom weapon blueprints, and two new weapons. The two new weapons are the C58 Assault Rifle and MG 82 LMG, according to Call of Duty's website . There will also be a new feature added to Battle Pass called "Battle Pass Gifting," where you can gift either all 100 tiers or specific bundles to other players in Warzone.

During the Summer Games Fest 2021, Activision revealed Season 4. The update is for both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War and will take place on June 17, 2021, at 12:00 a.m. ET. During that time, servers will be down to install the update, so be prepared!

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War is winding down, and the upcoming Season 4 will be available for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC consoles. Warzone was released in March 2020 and has surpassed 60 million downloads since its release. Warzone is also a free-to-play battle-royale style video game and allows for multiplayer combat of up to 150 players.

'Warzone' will also be adding Pride-themed Calling Cards for Pride Month.

The Raven Software Twitter account announced on June 15, 2021, that eight new Pride flag Calling Cards will be added to the game to help celebrate Pride Month on Warzone. The Cards will go live at the same time as the Season 4 update, and they will go into inventories by default, as well as being free for everyone to download and use.

Article continues below advertisement

Raven Software also wrote short descriptions of the flags available and their designers, which are as follows: Genderqueer by Marilyn Roxie

Agender by Salem

Aromantic by Cameron

Intersex by Morgan Carpenter

Genderfluid by JJ Poole

Pansexual by Jasper

Gay Man by Gayflagblog

Progress Pride by Daniel Quasar

Get excited, Warzone and Cold War fans! There are a lot of exciting updates headed your way. Warzone is also adding Jackal, the metal-masked South African Perseus agent, to the Battle Pass for Season 4. There will be new points of interest, Red Doors, multiplayer maps, and even new vehicles like the two-passenger Dirt Bike, according to PlayStation.