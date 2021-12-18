New Episodes of the Cop Drama 'S.W.A.T.' Will Air in 2022 — When Exactly Will the Show Return?

In an interview with CBS New York, Shemar Moore opened up about what the series is trying to give to its audience. He told the media outlet, "We’re trying to stay woke and relevant, giving you a thrill ride. Giving you something that can make you think or move you. Giving people, my fans on social media.”

Shemar also shared how proud he is about what he’s been able to do on S.W.A.T. and how grateful he is to CBS and Sony for giving him and the rest of his castmates a platform to do their thing.