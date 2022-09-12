Here's When You Can Get Your Hands on Apple's New iPhone 14, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max
Looking to upgrade your phone? Well, you’re in luck. Apple has a slew of new iPhone models coming out. Keep reading to learn more about the company's latest iteration, the iPhone 14.
Apple is releasing four different iPhone 14 models — here are the release dates.
The bad news is that none of the models in the Phone 14 lineup are out yet. However, the good news is that all of the models are currently available for pre-order on apple.com or on the Apple Store app, as the company announced last week.
The following three models will be available in stores and out for delivery starting Friday, Sept. 16: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
But if you're looking to snag the iPhone 14 Plus, you'll have to wait a little bit longer as it won't hit stores and or be available for delivery until Friday, October 7.
What are the differences between the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max?
You may be wondering what the difference between all of these models are. Well, generally speaking, they're priced and listed in order of superiority. The order is iPhone 14 ($799), iPhone 14 Plus ($899). iPhone 14 Pro ($999) and iPhone 14 Pro Max ($1099).
However, just because Apple thinks one model is better than the other, it doesn't mean everyone else will agree. All iPhone 14 models look great in our book!
But to help you understand the differences better, let's divide the models into two tiers. The lower tier will contain the iPhone 14 and Plus model, which come in the following finishes: Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Red, and Blue.
The upper tier will contain the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models, which come in these finishes: Space Black, Silver, Gold, and Deep Purple. Not only will the latter phones have a different color palette, but they will be powered by a new A16 Bionic processor. The other two models will contain the A15 chip.
The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will also include a larger image sensor that is capable of capturing 48-megapixel photos.
Plus, they'll also have an always-on display to show time and other alerts. And while that may seem like a battery-draining feature, Apple claims that the Pro models will have the best battery life yet.
One more thing to note! In terms of size, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will each have a 6.1-inch screen, which The Verge actually deemed as the best smartphone size.
However, if you're looking for a bigger screen, the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max will each contain a 6.7-inch screen.
You can compare the iPhone 14 and Plus here, or the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max here.
Also, if you currently have an iPhone that's in good shape, you may be eligible for a trade-in. Customers can save up to $1,000 through the trade-in program. For terms, eligibility requirements, and more details, see here.