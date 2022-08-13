Can’t Wait to Edit or Unsend Text Messages? iOS 16 Is Around the Corner

So, when can we start using these new features? So far, Apple says only that iOS 16 is “coming this fall.” But Macworld points out that Apple has released a new iOS version every September since iOS 6 in 2012. Since iOS 15 came out on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, the site speculates that iOS 16 will come out on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, or sometime that week. And both Macworld and MacRumors believe that Apple will release iOS 16 around the time it announces the next iPhone.