The Real Reason Your iPhone Screen Keeps Randomly Dimming — and How to Fix it

However, no technology is perfect and even Auto-Brightness sometimes adjusts the phone's screen when you don't want it to. To put a stop to that only takes a little bit of simple navigation through the phone's settings.

To access the setting manually, users must go to Settings -> General -> Accessibility -> Display Accommodations. Under Display Accommodations, Auto-Brightness will appear and users can toggle it on and off. As a shortcut, typing "Auto-Brightness" into the phone's search will work too.