The "CC” Email Term Is a Throwback That Predates Computer Usage

Modern technology is filled with a lot of references to "legacy" business usage terms that have long gone the way of the fax machine. For example, the universal "save" icon that has become synonymous with backing up our data is a floppy disk, and there are probably a lot of youngsters out there who've never seen one of those measly plastic bits of storage, let alone held one in their hand.

And if you weren't aware, "CC" is also a reference to a bygone bit of tech folks used to implement in their businesses. So what does CC mean in email?