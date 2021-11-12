YouTube Is Hiding Public Dislike Counts — Here's What You Need to Know

The change will apparently be a rolling decision, and it began on the platform on Nov. 10, 2021. There is no way to opt out of the dislike-count removal if your account is one that is selected, but you can always send feedback to YouTube's developers via their platform.

YouTube is far from the first content hub to experiment with removing public counters. Instagram recently made it so that users can opt to hide their own like counts and others like counts as well.