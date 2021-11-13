SpaceHey Is the Modern Day Version of MySpace and We’re Totally Here for It

In Oct. 2021, the parent company which oversees platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp changed its name to Meta to better represent the metaverse that it is currently building. If you think back to twenty years ago, the idea of a metaverse (or virtual world) was completely unfathomable.

It's safe to say we've come a long way. But now, a new social platform dubbed SpaceHey is reminding us what it was like to connect with friends online before social media became this unstoppable force.