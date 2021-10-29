Mark Zuckerberg Most Likely Left His BBQ Sauce out as a Nod to His “Smoking Meats” Livestream

Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that his company — which currently oversees social networks like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus — would be getting a new name : Meta. Effectively immediately, he explained that he chose this moniker to reflect the metaverse that he and his team are currently building.

The new name was shared during Facebook's annual Connect conference, which was held virtually this year. Mark presented from his home, and he definitely captivated audiences — but not necessarily with Meta. Some folks took to one of the social platforms not owned by Mark (Twitter) to point out an oddly placed item visible in the Facebook creator's background.

Keep scrolling to find out what was in Mark's background — and why we think he definitely planted it there.