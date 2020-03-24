Facebook Just Donated 720K Masks to Healthcare Workers, but Where Did They Get Them?

As more and more cases of the coronavirus surface in the U.S., healthcare professionals around the country are facing shortages of essential supplies, such as face masks. In response to the growing need, designers like Christian Siriano have offered up their workrooms to make masks instead of couture gowns.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also announced on March 22 that his company is donating 720,000 masks to the cause, leading many to question why the social media giant was seemingly hoarding them in the first place.