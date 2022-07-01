The Real Reason Behind the Bite in the Apple Logo Might Not Be What You Think

This “gross indecency” was actually just because Alan was gay. The British court gave him two choices: go to prison, or be chemically castrated. He chose the latter, but this still led to social ostracism and depression. Two years later, in 1954, Alan died by suicide. As a nod to his reported favorite Disney film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, some believe that Alan dipped an apple in cyanide and took a bite of it. His body was found with a half-eaten apple next to it.