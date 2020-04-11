Kiera Cass' 'The Selection' Is Being Adapted (Again)By Jacqueline Gualtieri
Good news for those of us who grew up reading The Selection series by Kiera Cass: a new adaptation is coming! Netflix has announced plans to create a new movie based around the first book in the popular young adult dystopian series. This isn't the first time fans have heard about a show or movie being made from the series, only to be let down when it inevitably doesn't happen.
But it looks like this time is might stick. When does the new The Selection movie come out? Let's take a look at all there as to know about the upcoming movie, so far.
When does 'The Selection' movie come out? Netflix has greenlit the upcoming film.
Variety reported that Netflix is taking the beloved young adult series and turning the first book into a new film. Saudi Arabian filmmaker Haifaa Al-Mansour is set to direct the movie. This is neither the first time that Haifaa has worked with Netflix or worked on a book adaptation. She previously directed Nappily Ever After for Netflix, a 2018 movie based on the novel of the same name. She also directed an episode of the popular Netflix series, The Society.
Haifaa has also worked in the young adult realm before as well. She directed an episode of the new Freeform series, Motherland: Fort Salem. Much like America Singer attempts to disrupt how her country is run, Haifaa is known for taking a critical look at women's issues and particularly a critical look at the culture of her home country, Saudi Arabia. In fact, she is actually the first female Saudi filmmaker.
“I’m thrilled to be working with the brilliant Haifaa Al-Mansour and our friends at Netflix on this special film,” the upcoming film's producer, Pouya Shahbazian, who also worked on the Divergent films, said. “Having worked on some very high profile book adaptations, I’ve never before seen the fervor and passion that The Selection fans have for the adaptation of Kiera Cass’ book series to film.”
As of now, the adaptation is in the pre-production stages and, considering most of Hollywood remains on hiatus, it seems unlikely that production of the movie will begin soon. No actors are attached to the project yet. It seems we will likely have to wait until 2021 to see the finished film, although that will be dependent upon when they are allowed to begin filming.
Let's keep our fingers crossed that Netflix moves forward with production.
Fans of The Selection series know that this isn't the first time we've been told we're getting an adaption of it. Back in 2012, it was announced that The CW had ordered a pilot from the first book — before the first book even came out! Aimee Teegarden of Friday Night Lights fame was set to star as the lead, America. However, the pilot was ultimately not picked up.
But all was not lost. The CW ordered a second pilot, this time with Israeli actress Yael Grobglas in the lead role. But it was again scrapped after the pilot was shot.
In 2015, Warner Bros. won the film rights to the first novel. By 2016, Me Before You director Thea Sharrock was attached to the project, but nothing came out of it. Here's hoping that Netflix follows through on this adaptation and we end up seeing all five books on the streaming service soon.