Kiera Cass' 'The Selection' Is Being Adapted (Again)

Fans of The Selection series know that this isn't the first time we've been told we're getting an adaption of it. Back in 2012, it was announced that The CW had ordered a pilot from the first book — before the first book even came out! Aimee Teegarden of Friday Night Lights fame was set to star as the lead, America. However, the pilot was ultimately not picked up.

But all was not lost. The CW ordered a second pilot, this time with Israeli actress Yael Grobglas in the lead role. But it was again scrapped after the pilot was shot.

In 2015, Warner Bros. won the film rights to the first novel. By 2016, Me Before You director Thea Sharrock was attached to the project, but nothing came out of it. Here's hoping that Netflix follows through on this adaptation and we end up seeing all five books on the streaming service soon.