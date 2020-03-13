What Happened to the Author of 'The Baby-Sitters Club' Books? Meet Ann M. Martin

Since the original Baby-Sitters Club series ended in 2000, Ann has written a number of books, including: Ten Rules for Living with My Sister, Ten Good and Bad Things About My Life, Everything for a Dog, and Rain Reign, which came out as recently as 2016, according to Elle. And apparently, she isn't totally opposed to writing a reunion book.

"Who knows? Never say never," she said in a 2016 interview with Elle.