We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
screen-shot-2020-03-13-at-112252-am-1584113007370.png
Source: Instagram

Here's Why You Might Recognize Momona Tamada From 'The Baby-Sitters Club' Reboot

By

Every '90s kid grew up reading The Baby-Sitters Club books and watching the Disney Channel TV series, and almost 30 years later, Netflix has decided to come forth with a second Baby-Sitters Club TV adaptation. Consisting of 10 30-minute episodes, the series will highlight the importance of female friendships, girl power, and determination.

After a lengthy casting process, the streaming service has officially decided on who will be working on the new series, and one of The Baby-Sitters Club actresses Momona Tamada, is a total breakout star — here's what you need to know about the actress behind the role of Claudia.