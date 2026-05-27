‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Fans Are Counting Down to the Season 4 Finale — Here’s the Date It'll air on Fox. By Jennifer Farrington Published May 27 2026, 10:50 a.m. ET Source: Fox

Season 4 of Farmer Wants a Wife premiered in April 2026 with nearly 30 women all vying for a farmer to call their partner. At that time, viewers were introduced to the single farmers: Braden Pridemore, 26, from Illinois, Brett Maverick, 35, from Tennessee, and Sean Cavanaugh, the youngest of the bunch at just 22 years old, from California.

Article continues below advertisement

By the end of May, the group of women had been narrowed down to just nine, including two from Florida: Hanna, 25, and Emily, also 25. With so few women left, folks are anxious to see who the farmers ultimately pick, which all goes down during the finale episode. Speaking of which, when the heck is the Season 4 Farmer Wants a Wife finale? Here’s when it airs and where to watch it.

When is the Season 4 'Farmer Wants a Wife' finale?

Source: Fox

Fans can tune in to the Season 4 finale of Farmer Wants a Wife on FOX on Tuesday, June 9, at 8 pm ET. That episode will mark the eighth and final episode of Season 4. The finale will also air the next day on Hulu for viewers who don’t have an active FOX subscription or the channel included in their cable plan.

Article continues below advertisement

The finale will feature each farmer choosing between the two remaining women they invited back to their homes to experience what farm life is all about, with those final two women being selected during Episode 7, which airs on June 2, 2026. As of May 26, 2026, nine women were still left in the reality dating competition, with three remaining for each farmer. The women still “standing” on Brett’s farm include Hannah, 25, from Florida, Quinn, 26, from Idaho, and Sophia, 26, from North Carolina.

Article continues below advertisement

Over on Sean’s farm are Carson, 25, from Texas, Emily, 25, from Florida, and Olivia, 21, from Montana. And lastly, there’s Braden’s farm, with Brittney, 27, from Ohio, Cameron, 26, from Maryland, and Casey, 27, from Tennessee. Those women will all advance to the June 2 episode, which will narrow each farmer’s group down from three women to two. Then, by the finale, each farmer will be faced with the difficult decision of choosing one lucky lady — and sending the other one packing.

Article continues below advertisement

Fun facts about the farmers from Season 4 of 'Farmer Wants a Wife'.

With so many women jumping at the opportunity to appear on Farmer Wants a Wife, the fellas have to bring something more to the table than just the farmer title, right? Well, you can be the judge based on these fun facts we dug up about each farmer from Season 4 of Farmer Wants a Wife.

Let’s start with Brett. Brett is a 35-year-old from Savannah, Tenn. He’s a horse and cattle farmer, and his family owns a massive 1,000-acre farm in Tennessee. But don’t be fooled, he’s got even bigger plans for the future. According to Taste of Country, Brett is currently working on building his own ranch on his family’s property.

Article continues below advertisement

Onto Sean. Sean is from Solvang, Calif., and is a farm-to-table farmer working on his family’s 22-acre produce farm. Not quite as massive as Brett’s family farm, but still impressive! Whatsmore, the produce grown on the farm is used to supply the family’s restaurant, The Gathering Table.