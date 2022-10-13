Agent 21 Harbor to Drop Anchor in 'Valorant' With the New Act

A new Controller is dropping soon in Valorant, giving players yet another agent on the roster to select at the start of matches. Riot Games has officially revealed that the long-anticipated Agent 21 will be named Harbor, following plenty of hints from John Goscicki in a dev blog teasing the water-based new agent.

"Hailing from the coast of India, this new Controller Agent commands a mix of tide and torrent to shield allies and pummel opponents,” his description reads.