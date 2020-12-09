Nuketown 24/7 Is Likely to Come Back Soon, Don't Worry

Gamers have been anxiously waiting for Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War since the trailer dropped on Monday. The trailer, showing a soviet Call of Duty operator named Stitch who's very much in "payback time" mode in regards to Adler , one of the main players from Black Ops Cold War. Stitch is in possession of a manufacturing chemical called Nova-6. It's also tied to Rebirth Island, which was where the original Black Ops was set.

Now it's know that Rebirth Island will have a fundamental tie to Warzone, which comes with Black Ops. This is all very exciting for people who play Call of Duty, but there's just one thing people are annoyed about, and that's Nuketown 24/7. Apparently Nuketown is still available in core and hardcore map lists, but if you want Nuketown 24/7 playlists, those have been removed in the current game. If you're in the middle of a game, that's pretty frustrating.

When is Nuketown 24/7 coming back?

Luckily, Nuketown 24/7 is probably coming back, and it's likely coming back December 16, when Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War drops. In fact, it's supposed to come back with some kind of twist, according to Treyarch.

Article continues below advertisement

In the meantime, gamers have been trying to get answers out of Treyarch, but with no luck. "Does Nuketown 24/7 playlist stay? Any word?" Jev, a gamer with 1.5 million followers on Twitter tweeted at the Call of Duty News Twitter page.

Does Nuketown 24/7 playlist stay? Any word? — Jev (@FaZeJev) November 29, 2020

Article continues below advertisement

After not hearing anything back from Call of Duty News, someone tweeted, "You know we live In a sad time when verified content creators don’t get responses." Call of Duty News then replied, "We’re not the developers, so we don’t know for sure how the playlists will change. But ok."

We’re not the developers, so we don’t know for sure how the playlists will change. But ok. — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) November 29, 2020

Article continues below advertisement

If you're not worried about Nuketown 24/7, then you're probably pretty psyched for the game. “Battle Royale is set to go beyond Verdansk: prepare to drop into a new Warzone map and mode at launch. Warzone’s arsenal gets even bigger with over 30 Black Ops Cold War base weapons, as well as Blueprint variants! Also, make sure you’re ready to face down fellow prisoners of Warzone in a new Gulag experience," the game is described.

Back on November 13, the Treyarch blog announced that that they were launching Nuketown '84 with Black Ops Cold War: "As you may have already seen in our first post-launch roadmap, there’s much more to come just around the corner. Our biggest year of free content kicks off with the launch of Nuketown ’84 on Nov. 24th for all players, and with Season One starting on December 10th, we’re going all-out."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YouTube

We also know that we should expect new maps and modes to be launched by December 16. Treyarch wrote: "In preparation for Season One’s arrival in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone on December 16th, today’s incoming Black Ops Cold War update will include several quality-of-life improvements, stability and bug fixes, game mode updates, weapon and Scorestreak adjustments, and plenty more. As a reminder, you can also check out some of the issues we’re currently tracking at our Trello board."