How to Get the Pack-a-Punch in 'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War'

But if you only pick up these games for the multiplayer modes, then you'll be happy to know this Call of Duty game has some gems hidden in Zombie mode.

Even if you haven't been able to get your hands the ever-elusive PlayStation 5 (which has been sold out since preorders initially became available), Call of Duty fans still picked up the newest game in the franchise: Black Ops Cold War . With a campaign based on real events from the Vietnam War era, players are already powering through the game.

Here's everything you need to know to get the Pack-a-Punch in Cold War.

While working your way through the Die Maschine Easter Egg, you'll have the opportunity to unlock the Pack-a-Punch. By unlocking this special item, you'll be able upgrade your weapon to different tiers, offering better damage and attributes.

Here's how to get your own Pack-a-Punch in 'Cold War.'

If you're new to the Call of Duty franchise, then there are a couple of things you'll need to know before you can get close to unlocking the Pack-a-Punch. First, you'll need to turn the power on. The easiest way to do this is to follow the purple arrows around the map and then placing explosives on the red Xs you find along the way. To place the explosives on the red Xs, it'll cost you essences, or the points you earn by playing the game. You earn these points by killing zombies, so save up!

Following these arrows and placing the explosives in all of the right places will unlock the power room, where you can then turn the power on! From there, you can work toward unlocking the Pack-a-Punch. There are two terminal way points in the particle accelerator room, adjacent to each other. You'll have to go over to each of them and activate them. Once both terminals are activated, it will open an "anomaly" in the center of the room. You'll want to interact with it to enter an alternate dimension.

Article continues below advertisement

In this dimension, known as the Aether, there will be areas that have some debris, and you'll need more points to clear it well enough to progress. You're looking to find the Aether Tunnel, which will teleport you to a room with the part needed for the Pack-a-Punch machine. Just remember as you progress through the Aether that you only have a limited amount of time before you will no longer be able to progress, so go in with many points stored and work quickly.

Article continues below advertisement