When 'Survivor' Season 47's Finale Airs, It's Going to Be Too Big For the Typical Format
With so much content and hype from Season 47, this year's 'Survivor' finale has to look a little different.
It has been 24 years since the first season of Survivor hit the air on May 31, 2000. It's a show that pushes contestants to their limits, follows their challenges, and takes viewers behind the scenes as players scheme, plot, betray, and hope for the big win. Hosted by long-time Survivor boss Jeff Probst, the series goes beyond cult classic and into cultural phenomenon.
Season 47 is about to come to a dramatic conclusion, and the finale is going to be a little bit different than those that came before it. Here's what we know about when the Season 47 finale is airing, and why it will look different from other season finales.
Here's when the 'Survivor' Season 47 finale is airing.
To start with, the Survivor Season 47 finale is going to be aired on two separate days. The first half of the finale will air on Dec. 11, 2024, from 8 to 10 p.m. EST. Then the second half of the finale will air on Dec. 18, 2024, from 8 to 10 p.m. EST.
Before Season 47, the finales generally lasted three hours and aired on a single night. But the format of the episodes has been changing over the years. Initially running around 60 minutes long, episodes now last 90 minutes with a few two-hour specials sprinkled throughout the seasons.
With so much content built up over the season, and so much hype, it's no wonder that producers felt they needed a full and impressive four hours to tell the closing chapter to Season 47's wild ride.
Season 47 promises to come to a dramatic conclusion.
There's really no such thing as a boring season of Survivor. They all come with their own flavor of drama and intrigue, and sometimes the players get downright diabolical.
Season 47 promises to keep the theme, and is threatening us with the good time of a serious dramatic conclusion.
If you're looking to catch the finale, now is the time to carve out those four hours, call some friends to throw a watch party with, get all your snacks prepped, and grab your Survivor Buffs.
With very little time left to go before we find out who's the big winner of Season 47, things are about to get extra spicy. The final countdown has begun.