The Nintendo Switch 2 Is Almost Here! When Is It Coming out and What's New? Prepare to unlock a new level of gaming with the Nintendo Switch 2! By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 16 2025, 9:33 a.m. ET

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, is a huge day for Nintendo fans! In the early hours, the well-known video game company unveiled the first details about the long-awaited successor to one of its most popular consoles — the Nintendo Switch.

Officially called the Nintendo Switch 2, it's exactly what the leaks suggested — a bigger, more powerful version of its predecessor. Now, we know what you're wondering: When is the Nintendo Switch 2 coming out? Here's everything you need to know.

When is the Nintendo Switch 2 coming out?

As of now, Nintendo hasn't announced an official release date for the Nintendo Switch 2, so the exact launch timing remains unclear. However, the company has confirmed that the console will arrive within a 2025 release window. On top of that, Nintendo is promising to drop even more details during a special Nintendo Switch 2-focused Direct on Wednesday, April 2. While the exact time will be announced at a "later date," it's definitely something to look forward to this spring!

But if you're eager to get your hands on it, you might have the chance to try the Switch 2 at exclusive events around the globe, just after the big reveal. Be sure to grab your tickets starting January 17th at 3 p.m. EST, right on Nintendo's website!

The Nintendo Switch 2 is a big departure from the original.

The Nintendo Switch 2 may look similar to the original, but it's bigger and better! It keeps the hybrid design — play it on the go or dock it to your TV — but now features magnetic Joy-Cons, a U-shaped kickstand, and a fresh controller grip. The trailer also hints that the Joy-Cons might work like a mouse in certain games — how cool is that?!