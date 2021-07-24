You Can Easily Free up Space on Your Nintendo Switch by Deleting Games

There's no denying that the Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular gaming consoles on the market right now. The original model, which was released in 2017, features a docked and a handheld play option, offering versatility for users as its key selling point. After the console was originally released, it was hard to find in stores (similar to how the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are now) and during the COVID-19 lockdown, gamers rushed to the console to pass the time.

Unfortunately, despite the console's versatility, one of its largest downsides is the small amount of storage space it has available. The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite each have only 32 GB of storage, while the upcoming Nintendo Switch OLED model will have 64 GB of space (you can see our comparison of the consoles if you're still deciding which one to get). If you don't have a microSD card to install in your console, some of the best games for the Switch can easily take up much of this storage.

Source: Nintendo

If your Nintendo Switch is a little full, then you'll probably want to delete some of the old games from it to clear up space for whatever titles you're currently playing through. Here's what you need to know about how to delete games from your console.

Here's how to delete games off of your Nintendo Switch console.

Deleting titles from your Nintendo Switch is actually a very easy process. To start, scroll to the game you're looking to unload. If you haven't played the title in some time, you might have to go to "All Software" to see it. Push either the plus (+) or minus (-) button while hovering over the title you want to delete, and then select "Manage Software."

You will then be given the option to "Delete Software." This removes the title from your device (meaning you'll have to redownload it before you're able to play it again).

Source: Nintendo

If you're still tight on space, it might be time to delete some of the save data from your console. This can be done by going to the "Settings" button on your home screen and selecting "Data Management." Navigate to "Manage Save Data" and select the games you want to delete the save data for.