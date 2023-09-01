Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "This Is an Issue" — This Man Revealed His True Feelings About His Mom Not Answering Her Phone In a viral video, a man revealed that he called his mom twice — and she didn't answer. As a result, he got offended and wondered what she was doing. By Allison DeGrushe Sep. 1 2023, Published 11:09 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @jimmymurrill

No matter how old we get, we will always be terrified of missed calls from our mom (don't even get us started on multiple missed calls). It's just an awful experience we wouldn't wish on anyone, including our worst enemy.

But when we flip the script, and it's mom who doesn't answer the phone, we experience the same roller coaster of emotions. Take it from Vine superstar–turned–TikTok personality Jimmy Murrill (@jimmymurrill), who shared several relatable thoughts he has when his mom doesn't answer his phone calls.

This man gets offended when his mom doesn't answer the phone.

In the now-viral video, Jimmy started off by saying he usually doesn't care if someone misses his call — unless it's his mom. He said when she doesn't pick up the phone, he pretty much spirals out of control.

Jimmy explained, "If I call my mom and she doesn't answer, I'm like, 'What the f--- are you doing? Where are you?! Are you OK? Why aren't you answering me?! Why aren't you standing by the phone waiting for me to call you just in case I need something? What are you doing that's so g------ important??!'"

Jimmy added that he called his mom twice, an hour apart, and she never answered. He eventually texted her: "Hello? What are you doing? Where are you? Why aren't you responding to me?!"

"My mom is supposed to be just standing by the phone all day in case I need her," he joked before delving into more thoughts he has when his mom goes radio silent. "What's going on? Did you get another family? Are you helping my brother? Like, what are you doing?! You're not at work; I need something from you. Call me back!"

TikTokers agreed it's scary when their mom doesn't answer her phone.

The one-minute video racked up thousands of comments from many fellow TikTokers sharing similar sentiments. "My mom has to answer the phone, or I can't continue to breathe literally," one person wrote (relatable AF). A second TikToker commented, "My mom not answering sends me into a panic."

Someone else penned, "Not me thinking the WORST case scenario whenever my mom doesn't answer." "Dude, if I call my mom AND my dad and they both don't answer, in my mind, THEY DIED," another TikToker said. "It's immediate panic." "Oh, I just automatically assume the worst if my mom doesn't answer on the first ring," shared a TikTok user.

Another person said they "literally check her location when she doesn't answer." "I enter in panic mode in less than a second, and then I call my dad... ohhh, and if he doesn't answer… PANIC MODE BUT WORSE !!!" a Seinfeld enthusiast noted (click here to understand the reference).

Others joked that they get seriously offended when their mom doesn't answer the phone: "Like literally, your pride and joy is calling, what could be more important??" a TikToker questioned. "My mom won't answer but will text me and say she can't talk like HELLO I'M YOU WORLD," another quipped.