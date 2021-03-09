Everything You See on 'Marriage or Mortgage' Is 100 Percent Unscripted (EXCLUSIVE)By Sara Belcher
Mar. 9 2021, Published 4:59 p.m. ET
Netflix's newest reality show Marriage or Mortgage helps new couples decide between their starter home or having the wedding of their dreams. Co-hosts Sarah Miller and Nichole Holmes compete for these couples' business, helping them choose between a wedding or a mortgage.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it's hard to picture making these decisions in the current climate. When was Marriage or Mortgage filmed, and how real is it?
When was 'Marriage or Mortgage' filmed?
If you're looking for a show that's an escape from the recent chaos of the ongoing pandemic, then, unfortunately, Marriage or Mortgage might not be your best choice. The show was filmed in the summer of 2020, right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That being said, this also means the show could be helpful for those trying to choose between a house or a wedding right now, as all of the couples on the show have to also take coronavirus restrictions into consideration.
Nichole said that when she caught the virus in mid-June, production came to a halt while they waited for her to get better.
"I had a very mild case, thank goodness," Nichole told Distractify, joking about how she held up production while she got better. "When we came back, Netflix took it to the extreme. They had the most sanitized sets after that... We had to get multiple [negative] tests before I could get back in there."
Sarah said she and her clients also had to make adjustments based on COVID guidelines, resulting in much smaller weddings than these couples would typically plan.
"Some dream weddings weren't able to be maybe the size that they [wanted], but they still were beautiful," Sarah reassured.
Is 'Marriage or Mortgage' scripted?
Believe it or not, none of the moments you see on Marriage or Mortgage are scripted. According to Sarah and Nichole, that was one of their biggest draws to the show — that it's as real as you'll get!
"Once I heard more of the show dynamic and what it was all about, honestly the reason I jumped in is it's real," Sarah said. "It's all unscripted. It was all about really doing what I love, showing [the audience] the reality of wedding planning — so why would I not want to be a part of that?"
That also means the competition between Sarah and Nichole is just as real.
"We laughed, we cried, Nichole and I had all the nerves too, just trying to figure out what these couples were going to choose," Sarah said. "At the end of the day, it was a real competition."
"Sarah and I would have these conversations on where we thought the couples were going to land, and some days we thought for sure, 'Oh they're going to choose marriage, they're going to go here.' Then I'd be shocked when they would say they want the house," Nichole said.
You can stream Marriage or Mortgage on Netflix on March 10.