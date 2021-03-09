Everything You See on 'Marriage or Mortgage' Is 100 Percent Unscripted (EXCLUSIVE)

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it's hard to picture making these decisions in the current climate. When was Marriage or Mortgage filmed , and how real is it?

Netflix's newest reality show Marriage or Mortgage helps new couples decide between their starter home or having the wedding of their dreams. Co-hosts Sarah Miller and Nichole Holmes compete for these couples' business, helping them choose between a wedding or a mortgage.

When was 'Marriage or Mortgage' filmed?

If you're looking for a show that's an escape from the recent chaos of the ongoing pandemic, then, unfortunately, Marriage or Mortgage might not be your best choice. The show was filmed in the summer of 2020, right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. That being said, this also means the show could be helpful for those trying to choose between a house or a wedding right now, as all of the couples on the show have to also take coronavirus restrictions into consideration.

Source: Netflix

Nichole said that when she caught the virus in mid-June, production came to a halt while they waited for her to get better. "I had a very mild case, thank goodness," Nichole told Distractify, joking about how she held up production while she got better. "When we came back, Netflix took it to the extreme. They had the most sanitized sets after that... We had to get multiple [negative] tests before I could get back in there."

Sarah said she and her clients also had to make adjustments based on COVID guidelines, resulting in much smaller weddings than these couples would typically plan. "Some dream weddings weren't able to be maybe the size that they [wanted], but they still were beautiful," Sarah reassured.

