'Renovation, Inc: The Lake House' Captures a Lake House Refurb — When Was It Filmed?

His latest venture, Renovation, Inc: The Lake House, charts Bryan's and his wife, Sarah's endeavors to renovate their lake house in Ontario, Canada. So, when was Renovation, Inc: The Lake House filmed?

A go-to expert in everything real estate-related, Bryan Baeumler cemented himself as a leader in his chosen field with shows like House of Bryan, Home to Win, and Leave It to Bryan.

Was 'Renovation, Inc: The Lake House' filmed before or after 'Renovation Island'?

Unlike Renovation Island, which chronicles Bryan and his wife, Sarah's attempts to transform a run-down tourist resort located on the South Andros Island in the Bahamas, the Renovation, Inc. series was filmed in Canada.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a press release by Discovery Channel, Renovation, Inc: The Lake House, Renovation, Inc: The Beginning, and Renovation, Inc: Home Sweet Home all take a nostalgic angle. Renovation, Inc: The Lake House shows how the couple renovated their ravishing lakeside property.

Renovation, Inc: The Beginning sheds light on the early days of their family business while also charting how Sarah and Bryan built their first family home. Renovation, Inc: Home Sweet Home also revolves around one of their larger-scale home renovation projects. So, when were the series filmed?

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, it's unknown exactly when the Renovation, Inc. series, including Renovation, Inc: The Lake House, were filmed, but it's safe to say they were filmed in the few years before Renovation Island. Produced by Si Entertainment, the Canadian firm behind hit shows like Leave It to Bryan, House of Bryan, and Disaster DIY, Renovation, Inc: The Lake House casts light on Bryan and Sarah's life before their tropical adventure in The Bahamas.

Article continues below advertisement

Renovation, Inc. (which ran under Bryan Inc. in Canada) first came out in the fall of 2016 on HGTV Canada. According to The Wrap, the U.S. branch of HGTV first imported and rebranded Renovation, Inc. in 2020.

"It's been so exciting for Sarah and me to share our adventures in The Bahamas with HGTV fans on Renovation Island," Bryan told The Wrap. "Now, we're even more excited to go back in time and show you what we were up to before moving to the island and how it all got started."

Article continues below advertisement

Much like Bryan and Sarah's other hits, Renovation, Inc: The Lake House shows their enviable dynamic as a married couple. As the co-founders of the Baeumler Group of Companies, Bryan and Sarah support each other both at the workplace and in the home.

In addition to his work in home development, Bryan also runs firms like Baeumler Approved, a directory listing the most reliable and hardest working contractors and service providers, and Baeumler Custom Cabinetry, which sells cabinets and custom-made storage solutions. An incredible partner, Sarah is (nearly) always by his side. Their chemistry has kept viewers coming back for more over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

"I love Bryan! He is just such a down-to-earth, talented guy. And when things go wrong, he holds it together with grace and perseverance!" tweeted @Liz85024846. "I love the new show, [Renovation, Inc: The Lake House]! It makes me want to go fishing every time I see it. Hell, I could watch @Bryan_Baeumler and @SarahBaeumler kick rocks for an hour every Sunday. Such a great family!" wrote @waterdogs17.