Bryan Baeumler Rose to Fame With 'Renovation Island' — What's His Net Worth?

An HGTV veteran, Bryan Baeumler obtained unmatched popularity with reality TV shows like House of Bryan, Disaster DIY, or Renovation Island . Renowned for his down-to-earth approach and rare expertise, Bryan has helped thousands of viewers avoid common DIY mistakes. He also proved that it is, in fact, possible to renovate a beachfront resort located in the Bahamas in record-short time frames. Bryan's career achievements are well-documented. But so, how much is his net worth?

Take, for instance, one of their latest projects, the Caerula Mar Club on South Andros, the Bahamas. Bryan and Sarah bought the 10-acre property for $2 million, investing more than $10 million into the renovation works. Although the complications have been numerous — from a termite infestation to the threat posed by Hurricane Dorian in 2019 , which narrowly missed the island of South Andros — Bryan and Sarah believe that the resort will become profitable in the long run.

Bryan and his wife of 16 years, Sarah, are thought to have a net worth of roughly $20 million. They likely amassed the impressive sum thanks to their hard-working approach, can-do, make-do mentality, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Frequently hailed as the go-to expert in everything construction and renovation-related, Bryan cemented himself as a thought leader in the sector through appearances on HGTV shows like Home to Win and Renovation Island. In addition to his work on reality TV, Bryan is also the founder of Baeumler Quality Construction Inc., a firm headquartered in Burlington, Ontario. It's understood that he also owns Bryland Entertainment, a production company. So, how much is Bryan's net worth?

Bryan started working as a handyman at age 14.

Bryan started learning about the ins and outs of construction at an extraordinarily young age. As he told West of the City, he started his first company, the Moon River Handymen, at age 14. Bryan launched an air-cargo business after graduating from the Western University in 1996. It's understood that he was also doing home contracting as a side hustle before he launched Baeumler Quality Construction Inc.

"It wasn't new ground for me," Bryan explained. "I grew up around tools. My dad built airplane parts, and he was always handy. At 14, I formed a company with some friends called the Moon River Handymen, and we worked the summers in Georgian Bay doing all kinds of jobs. It was something I loved and that I was good at."

"My dad taught me a lot, and he still shows up and helps out, although he is retired," he added. "When I first started out, he came outside and pointed at the name Baeumler Construction on the side of my truck and said, 'That's my name too. Make sure you don't mess it up!'"

"We build things, we build them well, and that is what I love. I am happiest when I am constructing, and I enjoy the attention to detail and the quality that it demands," Bryan went on to say. "There just happens to be a camera along these days."

Bryan reconnected with Sarah, who reportedly went to the same high school as he did, in September 2001. They got married on Sept. 3, 2004, at Graydon Hall Manor in Toronto, Canada. They share four kids, Quintyn Werner, Charlotte Anne, Lincoln Wolfgang, and Josephine Judith.