'Renovation Island’s' Bryan Baeumler Was Once a 14-Year-Old Entrepreneur

On Renovation Island’s current second season, married home renovation experts Sarah and Bryan Baeumler face a “rollercoaster ride of business during the first year of their Bahamas resort, Caerula Mar, including the most unexpected challenge of all: a global pandemic,” as HGTV teased in a press release.

But it seems like Bryan and Sarah have risen to every challenge, especially since they have a reported net worth of $20 million.

So, how did Bryan Baeumler make his money anyway?