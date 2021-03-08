'Ride With Norman Reedus' Explores Norman's Real Life of Adventures

Daryl Dixon is one of the last OG characters from The Walking Dead left and you can thank Norman Reedus for sticking with the show and giving the people what they want. However, if you don't get enough of him on the show every week, you can also tune in to Ride With Norman Reedus after The Walking Dead to see him on his various adventures with his motorcycle.

Some fans were concerned that Season 5 wasn't going to happen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but somehow, he powered through and brought us a new season in March 2021. Some have also wondered when it was actually filmed, if it was delayed, and if filming is still ongoing.

With The Walking Dead on his schedule, it's hard to believe Norman would have time for more than a handful of episodes of his own series if he's filming them concurrently.