When Was Season 2 of 'United States of Al' Filmed? Here's What We Know

Many of the writers on the show are either veterans or natives of Afghanistan, which helps steer the series to accuracy. Many of the show's staff members were deeply affected by the events in Afghanistan and came together to help in any way they could.

In a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter, U.S. Marine turned writer for United States of Al Chase Millsap wrote, "Everyone on our United States of Al staff, including seven veterans and five Afghans, wanted to help as many people get out as we could. ... Staff members, who would’ve never met but for our work on the show, came together to get as many people out of Afghanistan as we could."