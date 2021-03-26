Here's When You Can Expect a Restock of 'Animal Crossing' amiibo Cards

Since Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released for the Nintendo Switch at the beginning of quarantine, players have been obsessed with crafting the perfect island (with the perfect villagers, of course). There are almost 400 different villagers who can occupy your little island paradise, though you can only host 10 different friendly faces at a time.

Hunting for dream-list villagers is often a feat many prepare for when one of their villagers says goodbye to their home on your island, stocking up NookMiles tickets and asking friends if they have any of their favorite villagers ready to move out.

But really, the only way to guarantee your favorite villager will live on your island is to use their amiibo card — but they've been sold out for months. When will there be more Animal Crossing amiibo cards?