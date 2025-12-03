'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle' Is a Huge Hit in Theaters — When Will it Be on Crunchyroll? 'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle' is here, and no one is safe. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 3 2025, 3:29 p.m. ET Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment

It's pretty safe to say that Demon Slayer was already huge before it hit theaters with the Infinity Castle arc. But something about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle really resonated well with audiences, and it quickly became one of the biggest anime movies ever.

Now, fans who have been waiting eagerly for Infinity Castle to come to streaming services are asking: why is it our turn?! And there's some good news and bad news when it comes to finding out when Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will be on Crunchyroll. Here's what we know.

When will 'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle' be on Crunchyroll?

Within a few days of hitting theaters, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle had already proven its chops. According to Comic Book, the movie netted an impressive $52.4 million USD in the first three days after its US release. Add that to the money earned worldwide, and the film had already earned over $730 million within three days of dropping in the US.

The success of the movie released in September 2025 was both a boon and a curse to anime fans eager to get their stream on. Because the success of the movie meant there would likely be more theatrical releases in the future. But, on the other hand, Sony seems eager to wring every possible dime out of audiences in theater before bringing it to streaming platforms. Namely, Crunchyroll.

So, when will you be able to stream Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle? Likely not until sometime in 2026. Shortly after Demon Slayer's September theatrical release, Crunchyroll announced that they would keep the movie a theatrical exclusive through the remainder of 2025. So, the earliest you can expect to stream it on Crunchyroll is early 2026, if not a few months into the new year (via PopVerse).

Not everyone loves 'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle.'

Whether you're "Meh" about the news or frustrated by it probably depends on how you feel about the theatrical impact of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. All across the internet, fans are raving about the entire Infinity Castle arc, and the September 2025 movie just puts a cherry on top of what promises to be a beautiful movie trilogy for the series.

But of course, not everyone's thrilled. Like any series, there are detractors who didn't love the Infinity Castle experience. Perhaps less because they dislike the movie, however. More that they're anxious and heartbroken about what comes next. It's no secret that Demon Slayer doesn't hide from the hard kills, and the Infinity Castle arc promises to take no prisoners when it comes to beloved characters.

Gaming magazine Game Rant pointed out, "As it turns out, [some fans] can’t handle the upcoming character deaths and backstories that the next films in the trilogy are set to reveal. Understandably, the stakes are higher in Infinity Castle, and no one is safe, regardless of whether they are a Hashira or an Upper Moon."