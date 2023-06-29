Home > Entertainment > Anime > Demon Slayer What Happens to [SPOILER] at the End of 'Demon Slayer'? The Manga Illustrates Their Fate Why did Lady Tamayo go to hell in 'Demon Slayer'? The final arc of the manga illustrates a grim fate for one of the heroes of the series. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jun. 29 2023, Published 3:34 p.m. ET Source: ufotable

Spoiler alert! This article contains major plot points for the Demon Slayer manga. Demon Slayer has easily become one of the most popular anime in recent years, with many hailing it as one of the new Big Three anime. Adapted from the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, the series follows Tanjiro Kamado, a young man who strives to become a Demon Slayer after tragedy befalls his family and his sister becomes a demon herself, albeit with her humanity still intact.

The anime series is ongoing, having aired three seasons as of 2023 and released two successful theatrical films. However, the original manga ran for four years starting in 2016 and ending in May of 2020. For folks who decided to read ahead in the manga, the story is already over, and many of the characters' fates have already been decided. Between who lives and who dies in the story, Tamayo is one of the unfortunate ones. But why does she seemingly end up in hell? Let's break it down.

Why does Tamayo go to hell in the 'Demon Slayer' manga?

Despite being a demon herself, Tamayo is one of Tanjiro's trusted allies with her age predating even that of the Twelve Kizuki. She serves as a highly-skilled doctor with healing capabilities that have been honed over the course of several lifetimes. She primarily serves as a protagonist in the series, offering aid to Tanjiro. However, the final chapters of the manga seem to heavily imply that upon her death, she does not join the other fallen heroes in their afterlife and instead goes to a form of hell.

Her death comes toward the end of the manga. Though she is sporadically present throughout the course of the series, she joins forces with the Demon Slayer Corps in order to defeat Muzan Kibutsuji, the oldest and most powerful demon in existence. Not only does her healing prowess prove invaluable among the other Demon Slayers, but she is even able to deal a few blows to Muzan with some of her deadlier techniques.

She and her companions fight bravely to take Muzan down, but in the midst of battle, she is made to confront the sins of her past. Before the events of the series, Tamayo was a human who fell victim to a deadly disease. She makes a deal with Muzan to be cured, but Muzan ends up turning her into a demon. Sent on a rampage, she killed her own family along with several other innocent people. Tamayo fights fiercely against Muzan in her bid for revenge, but is ultimately killed.

Fans on Reddit have their theories on why she was sent to hell upon her death. Some believe that because she is a demon, she was just naturally sent to hell as per her monstrous nature. Others believe that she was sent there to atone for her sins after having killed her loved ones and countless others. Some even believe she went to hell of her own accord to that end.