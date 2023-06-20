Home > Entertainment > Anime > Demon Slayer 'Demon Slayer' Just Ended Its Third Season — When Can We Expect Season 4? What do we know so far about 'Demon Slayer' Season 4? The third season of the popular anime By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jun. 20 2023, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

As of mid-June 2023, Demon Slayer has kicked off another lengthy wait between seasons. Based on the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, the popular anime series follows Tanjiro Kamado, a young man who strives to become a Demon Slayer after his entire family is slaughtered by a demon save for his younger sister Nezuko, who has turned into a demon herself but is miraculously able to retain her humanity to some degree. Tanjiro and Nezuko soon come under the care and tutelage of the Demon Slayer Corps.

The series originally debuted in April 2019 and has since been broken up into separate seasons, with the occasional theatrical film release to help bridge the gap between them. However, the wait for a new season can typically last for a couple of years. Barring that, the episode counts for each season have been steadily decreasing. With Season 3 having ended on June 18, 2023, what do we know so far about Season 4 of Demon Slayer. Here's what's been revealed.

Here's everything we know so far about 'Demon Slayer' Season 4.

Season 3 of the Demon Slayer anime lasted for only 11 episodes, a considerable departure from previous installments. Season 1 lasted for a continuous 26-episode run while Season 2's release had a film-retelling arc rolled into its slightly-staggered 18-episode count. As the shortest standalone season of the anime thus far, we can only hope that future seasons don't get any shorter from here. Luckily, we already have a gauge on what the future has in store for Demon Slayer.

The final episode of the "Swordsmith Village" arc ended with a special preview. A new season of the anime was announced for the future, which will adapt the "Hashira Training" Arc of the manga. The promo even features new character designs and updated visuals for various characters. As so often happens with modern anime releases like My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer has already assured fans that more is on the way. As for when we'll see it, that's a question for another day.

When is the release date for 'Demon Slayer' Season 4?

While the season itself is all but confirmed, the promo did not feature any form of release date. As of this writing, there is no confirmed release window for the fourth season of Demon Slayer. Unfortunately, it might be a while yet. We can generously estimate Summer 2024 for new episodes, amounting to roughly the same year-long wait between the end of Season 2 and the beginning of Season 3.