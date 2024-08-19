Home > Entertainment > Anime > Demon Slayer Three New 'Demon Slayer' Film Were Announced for the Infinity Castle Arc — When Do They Come Out? The new films will adapt the Infinity Castle arc. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Published Aug. 19 2024, 10:06 a.m. ET Source: Aniplex

The Demon Slayer anime is still going strong in the early 2020s. Adapted from the Shōnen Jump manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, the series follows Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy whose family is slaughtered by demons save for his little sister Nezuko who begins transforming into a demon herself. After showing his determination to a Demon Slayer named Giyu Tomioka, Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps in order to rid the world of demons and return his sister to normal.

Article continues below advertisement

The anime has garnered widespread acclaim and global popularity, with many citing its animation quality as one of its highest selling points. This is especially apparent in the anime's film releases, one of which topped both Japanese and international box office sales during its release in 2020, an infamously harsh year for theatrical releases. It's no wonder that the series hasn't stayed away from theaters for very long, especially with a new trilogy in the works for the Infinity Castle arc. But when do these films come out?

Article continues below advertisement

When are the 'Demon Slayer' movies coming out?

Unlike other television anime adaptations of popular manga, which typically release canon arcs exclusively for broadcast, some arcs for Demon Slayer have been adapted as feature-length films. The first of such adaptations was the award-winning Mugen Train, which became the highest-grossing film of 2020. It would be followed by functional prologue films to future arcs in To The Swordsmith Village in 2023 and To the Hashira Training in 2024.

Now, Demon Slayer is set to return to theaters in a major way. Following the Hashira Training arc of Season 4, which finished airing on June 30, 2024, with an hour-long finale, a brand new trilogy of films was announced for the series' continuation. The new trilogy will adapt the Infinity Castle arc, otherwise known as the first half of the final battle of the series. As of this writing, there is no set release date for any of the films, although they are currently in production.

Article continues below advertisement

Anime streaming service Crunchyroll also announced that they would be releasing the films to international theaters, though release dates for these showings are also currently unknown.

Article continues below advertisement

Though anime films for ongoing series usually tell original stories separate from canon events, Demon Slayer remains unique in that many of the manga arcs have been either partially or fully adapted into feature-length films. Even the Hashira Training arc on television was book-ended with hour-long specials.