When Will Joseph Kosinski's 'F1' Be Available for Streaming on Apple TV+? Fans will soon be able to enjoy the acclaimed blockbuster starring Brad Pitt in the comfort of their homes. By Diego Peralta Published July 10 2025, 10:28 a.m. ET

Apple Original Films finally got the massive blockbuster they wanted. After years of trying to create an expensive production that was met with critical acclaim and box office success, the studio made a statement with this summer's F1. The movie, starring the charismatic Brad Pitt, will be in need of a streaming home when its theatrical run comes to an end.

Apple TV+ will be the streaming platform that will host F1 once it leaves the big screen, since Apple Original Films was the production company behind the movie. The blockbuster will join titles such as Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon. When will Joseph Kosinski's latest film speed towards Apple TV+? Here's what we know.

When will 'F1' premiere on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ hasn't announced when F1 will make its way to their streaming library yet. Joseph Kosinski's film was launched on the big screen in June 2025, competing for ticket sales against Ballerina and, eventually, Jurassic World Rebirth. When the movie runs out of gas at the global box office, the studio will find a spot in the calendar for the sports drama's streaming premiere.

According to Box Office Mojo, F1 has earned more than $300 million in ticket sales. Apple will likely ensure the film makes as much as it can before taking it out of cinemas from across the world. Variety states that the company spent around $250 million in the making of F1, without taking into account marketing expenses. The budget immediately turns Sonny Hayes's (Brad Pitt) story into one of the most expensive Apple Original Films ever made.

Even if Apple hasn't stated when F1 will premiere on their website, there are a few ways to estimate when fans of Brad Pitt's work will be able to enjoy the movie at home. It all comes down to the studio's previous films and how long it took for them to move from the cinema to the internet.

Apple's previous streaming launches made audiences wait a while.

In order to find out when F1 will be released on Apple TV+, Argylle is the first reference to dig into. The movie, starring Henry Cavill and Bryce Dallas Howard, had a similar budget and extensive marketing campaign. Argylle premiered in theaters on Feb. 2, 2024, before making its way to Apple TV+ on April 12, 2024. It took 70 days for the film to premiere on Apple TV+.

Before that, Napoleon made its way to the big screen on Nov. 22, 2023, before becoming an Apple TV+ streaming title on March 1, 2024. One hundred days passed before Ridley Scott's war epic became available to watch at home. These launches mean it usually takes between 70 and 100 days for Apple Original Films to premiere on Apple TV+ after their theatrical debut.