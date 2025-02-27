Here's When You Can Catch Joann's Going-Out-of-Business Sales After being in business for roughly 80 years, Joann announced in February 2025 it's closing all of its stores. By Jennifer Farrington Updated Feb. 27 2025, 12:02 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

Retail shopping just isn’t what it used to be. Companies can’t keep up with overhead, and with the COVID-19 pandemic serving as the final burden, it has pushed businesses into overdrive trying to keep their stores open. But with fast shipping and discounted pricing online, many retailers just can’t sustain. Joann is the latest to announce it will be shuttering all stores, sharing the news in February 2025, just two months after Party City declared it was going out of business.

The fabric and craft retailer filed for bankruptcy for a second time in a year, revealing that the company's assets had been sold to GA Group and the Prepetition Term Loan Agent in an auction. Joann.com and the mobile app will remain active during the going-out-of-business sales, but with stores shuttering, customers want to know when they can catch Joann’s closing sales. Here’s what we know.

When will Joann's closing sales start?

Joann's going-out-of-business sales are expected to start immediately. The retailer revealed in a Q&A section on its website that once the court approves the sale transaction, which has already been approved according to court documents, "we expect to begin, or in some cases continue, going-out-of-business sales at all locations immediately."

While the retailer will be closing all of its remaining stores, the exact dates for when each store will shut down have yet to be announced. However, Joann shared in the Q&A section that "any dates for store closures or changes to the website and app will be communicated as soon as possible, and we expect it will take a number of weeks to complete our final sales."

As of the end of February 2025, the company is in the process of wrapping up the sale and getting its going-out-of-business practices in order, which include implementing closing sales. Some stores may begin advertising sales earlier than others. However, since the exact date for all Joann store closures is still unclear, customers can expect the retailer to start offering smaller discounts as they attempt to liquidate remaining inventory.

After Party City and Forever 21 announced store closures (yes, Forever 21 is closing some of their stores), they began offering 10 percent off discounts to recoup as much as possible from the sales. As the weeks go on and the company nears the date of its final store closures, customers can expect the discounts to increase, allowing them to grab items for far less than the retail price.

Why is Joann closing?

Like most stores, Joann couldn’t sustain itself in the changing retail market and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company tried to keep stores open following its 2024 bankruptcy filing but continued to struggle, ultimately being forced to file again. This time, it had to sell off its assets and give up its stores.