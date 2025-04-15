When Will the Animated Film ‘The King of Kings’ Be Available for Streaming? Details on the Release Date Faith-based movies certainly have a loyal and devoted audience that has repeatedly proven that they will show up at the theater to support them. By Danielle Jennings Published April 15 2025, 2:39 p.m. ET Source: Angel Studios

When it comes to the Hollywood box office, there are certain films that are guaranteed to be a huge success months (or even sometimes years) before they are actually released. However, there are also those surprise hits that seemingly come out of nowhere to make big bucks — such as the 2025 animated feature The King of Kings, which is headed to streaming platforms soon.

Faith-based movies certainly have a loyal and devoted audience that has repeatedly proven that they will show up at the theater to support them, but the success of The King Of Kings still came as a surprise to many.

When will ‘The King of Kings’ be available to stream?

While there is currently no set release date for the film to and on streaming platforms, according to Forbes, following the Angel Studios streaming release pattern could see The King of Kings being available to watch from the comfort of your home as soon as May 7 on the Angel Studios platform.

For now though, you can still enjoy the film, which was officially released on April 11, at movie theaters nationwide. The King of Kings features the voice talents of Pierce Brosnan, Kenneth Branagh, Mark Hamill, Ben Kingsley, and Forest Whitaker.

How do you stream ‘The King of Kings’ on Angel?

In order to stream the film at its earliest availability, you will need to use the Angel streaming platform. To stream, you must become an Angel Guild member, which offers both monthly and annual memberships and full access to the studio’s film library. Additionally, premium memberships are also available with special perks, including no ads and free tickets to Angel Studios films when they are released. There is no word on whether The King of Kings will stream on outside platforms.

What is ‘The King Of Kings’ about?

“A father tells his son the greatest story ever told, and what begins as a bedtime tale becomes a life-changing journey,” according to the film’s official synopsis. “Through vivid imagination, the boy walks alongside Jesus, witnessing His miracles, facing His trials, and understanding His ultimate sacrifice. The King of Kings invites us to rediscover the enduring power of hope, love, and redemption through the eyes of a child.”

In an April 2025 interview with Variety, Angel Studios co-founder Jordan Harmon noted how this retelling of the classic tale was made with children in mind. “This movie is really The Passion [of the Christ] for kids. We did an early screening, and I watched multiple kids walk out with tears on their face,” he told the outlet.

