When Will the 'Verity' Movie Adaptation of Colleen Hoover's Book Come Out? The story is juicy and the cast is huge. 'Verity' will be well worth the wait. By Ivy Griffith Published March 14 2025, 9:37 a.m. ET

When popular romance author Colleen Hoover started turning her books into film adaptations, it came with no small controversy. The author is a divisive figure in the book world, with many people blasting both the writer herself and the stories she tells. Yet she seems to be striking the right chord with Hollywood after yet another of her books was given the green light for a film.

Colleen's book Verity was picked up by Amazon MGM for an adaptation to film, delighting fans the world over. And the cast includes some Hollywood heavy-hitters. Here's what we know about when the film will come out, plus other tidbits fans will want to keep up with.

Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway (L) and Dakota Johnson (R) star in the Amazon adaptation of 'Verity'

When will the 'Verity' movie come out?

Colleen's books moving to the big screen is a pretty impressive feat as book-to-movie adaptations are often hard sells. But with the addition of Verity to Colleen's adapted catalog, it seems that Amazon MGM feels confident the fandom is there to justify the hefty cost of the impressive cast, which we'll get to in a moment.

But first, when will Verity be ready to stream? The short answer is: We don't know yet as no release date has been announced. But we can look to It Ends With Us for clues. That movie started filming in May 2023 and was released in August of 2024. Production was interrupted by the WGA strike, but if Verity keeps a similar production schedule, fans might hope to see the movie in theaters in early 2026.

Although we're not 100 percent sure on Verity's release date, there is good news for eager fans. Filming has already started on Verity, with several of the stars photographed on set. In the meantime, fans of Colleen's writing can enjoy It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Additionally, the adaptation of Colleen's book Regretting You should begin filming in 2025, according to Deadline.

Here's what we know about the adaptation from 'Verity' book to movie so far.

So while fans wait with bated breath, what do we know about the eagerly-anticipated adaptation? We know that it stars some pretty big Hollywood names. Dakota Johnson is playing the main character, Lowen Ashleigh. She meets up with Jeremy Crawford, played by Josh Hartnett.

Jeremy is married to the eponymous Verity Crawford, played by Anne Hathaway, and he needs Lowen to help finish Verity's novel after she was injured in a mysterious accident. We won't spoil what happens next, but it's pretty juicy.

Suffice to say that the film will almost certainly dive into the Crawford family manuscript and some secrets long held close to the chest. The film will be directed by Michael Showalter, who has worked with Anne Hathaway in the past on the set of The Idea Of You.