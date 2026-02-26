Here's When the Documentary 'Melania' Will Be Streaming "Melania" premiered on Jan. 30, 2026. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 26 2026, 3:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of First Lady Melania Trump can't wait to watch her documentary, Melania, from the comfort of their own homes, and they want to know how soon it will be streaming. Melania follows Trump in the 20 days leading up to the president's second inauguration, and the film premiered in theaters on Jan. 30, 2026.

The film was directed by Rush Hour director Brett Ratner, who was accused of sexual assault in 2017 by six women, per The Los Angeles Times. Melania didn't perform well at the box office, and it received a rating of 11 percent from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the film received a 99 percent approval rating from audiences. So, when will it be available to stream?

When will 'Melania' be streaming?

Melania is currently available in select theaters through Feb. 26. According to Decider, the documentary will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, but the release date has not been set. However, many films hit the streamers within four to eight weeks of their premieres in movie theaters.

Due to her husband's unpopular immigration policies, connections to pedophiles, and racist rhetoric, many artists stayed away from the film and refused to allow their music to be featured in Melania. Radiohead artist Jonny Greenwood asked that his music be taken out of the documentary, per Variety. The band Guns N’ Roses reportedly disagreed about whether they wanted their music featured in the film as well, so permission wasn't granted.

The film's producer, Marc Beckman, told Variety that he was disappointed about Radiohead's decision. "It's funny," he said. "Radiohead is one of my all-time favorite bands. For them to have come out publicly and distanced themselves, I think that's just part of the unfortunate time we're living in. We went out and created a nice film that doesn't get into any kind of political policy or anything like that. The music at that moment is so perfect, honestly, I was so thrilled to be able to use it."

I was curious so I decided to check out the trailer. Presenting Melania, the film. I can feel an immediate migraine coming on. pic.twitter.com/iggI4xUmRx — Dr. Ayesha Ray (@DrAyeshaRay) January 28, 2026

Grace Jones also declined to have her music associated with the Trumps, according to Marc Beckman. He tried to defend the Trumps by complaining that the film isn't political.

"She apparently couldn’t get over the political hurdle," he said. "Notwithstanding the fact that the film is not a political film. So that was disappointing, too. It’s disappointing when people put politics so far ahead, and that happened a little bit with the film, for sure.”

