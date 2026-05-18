Everything To Know About When 'Michael' Will Be Available To Stream and What Comes Next It will eventually be available to stream, rent, and buy digitally. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 18 2026, 1:59 p.m. ET Source: Lionsgate

Not long after the Michael Jackson biopic Michael was released in theaters in April 2026, it became one of the highest-grossing musical biopics worldwide. According to Deadline, it hit the top of rankings soon after it premiered, hitting $300 million for worldwide ticket sales, second only to Bohemian Rhapsody. And that was just in its early days after its premiere. Now, people want to know when Michael will be available to stream.

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Whether you saw it in theaters, prefer to wait to watch it at home, or just want to watch it again, the film about the late singer, wherein his real life nephew Jaafar Jackson plays him as an adult, it's hard not to wonder how to watch Michael now. The biopic had people talking even before it came out in late April 2026.

Source: Lionsgate

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When will 'Michael' be available to stream?

According to Forbes, fans can expect to be able to stream Michael as early as June 2026, or maybe a little bit further into the summer. As long as there is money to be made at the box office, though, the decision might come down to keeping it in theaters a little longer than some other movies in order to make more money before streaming subscribers watch it at home.

In 2021, CNN reported that some production companies try to get a movie from the theater and to a streaming platform 30 to 45 days after its theatrical release. However, in the years since then, and since the COVID-19 pandemic faded away, per IndieWire, that time frame has jumped to closer to 60 days. It always seems to be changing, though, with no exact rule. It could be on more of a case-by-case basis, too, depending on the success of a film.

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Where can you stream 'Michael'?

When Michael makes its way to streaming, it is expected to arrive at Starz first. Because Starz has an agreement with Lionsgate, which is one of the companies behind the biopic, Michael will likely be available to stream there first. Later, it is expected to go to Prime Video. However, on the latter, it might be an individually rented movie rather than part of your subscription as a whole.

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A 'Michael' sequel could happen.

The Michael movie doesn't end with Michael's 2009 death. Instead, the movie ends with Michael is just 30 years old and still making music. In April 2026, Lionsgate film chair Adam Fogelson told The Hollywood Reporter that a sequel could happen if that's what audience members want after seeing the movie.

the way these people are always moving the goalpost. first they said that the biopic would struggle to reach $100M and now they’re saying $700M is too low for a michael jackson biopic 😭 mind you this isn’t even the final number. y’all are coping — yanna 🦢 (@missruvelle) May 17, 2026