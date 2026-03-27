When Will 'Project Hail Mary' Be Available Via Streaming? Fans Call It a Must-Watch Fans are loving the film, but many are already wondering when they can stream it at home. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 27 2026, 2:07 p.m. ET Source: Amazon Studios

For some viewers, seeing Project Hail Mary in theaters was enough to make them want to watch it all over again. For others, the buzz alone has been enough to spark one question: When can it be streamed at home?

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Unfortunately, Project Hail Mary doesn’t have a concrete streaming release date. Amazon Prime Video subscribers can make estimated guesses by looking at how other movies have been released. However, these dates are nothing more than a guess. Keep reading as we explore an estimated guess on when Project Hail Mary will be available for streaming.

Source: Amazon Studios

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When 'Project Hail Mary' will be available for streaming depends on its theatrical run.

The short answer is that Project Hail Mary is not available for streaming yet. The film was released in theaters on March 20, 2026. According to Decider, there has not been an official streaming date confirmed. That said, there are some solid estimates based on how similar releases have been handled.

According to Coming Soon, distribution patterns for Amazon MGM Studios can reveal what kind of release timeline the film will likely follow. First, it’s expected to arrive on Premium Video on Demand, or PVOD, about 40 to 60 days after its theatrical debut. That would put its digital rental and purchase release sometime in May 2026.

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Source: Amazon Studios

After that, the movie is expected to make its way to Prime Video, where it would be included with a subscription. That usually takes a bit longer, which is why current estimates place its streaming release between July and August 2026. On Reddit, many movie buffs echo this timeline, noting that three months is when a movie usually becomes available digitally. This, however, is unless the movie does unusually well in theaters.

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If the movie performs well in theaters, it may not follow the predictable release pattern.

One thing that could change that timeline is how long the movie stays in theaters. Early reactions have been strong, and the film has already brought in impressive box office numbers. When that happens, studios sometimes keep movies in theaters longer before making them available at home. That’s something fans have also picked up on. Many online discussions suggest giving it about three months, but also note that strong performance could push that timeline back.

Source: Amazon Studios

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For now, those interested in streaming this movie will have to wait.

Unfortunately, it is rare for a movie to release a streaming release date the same week it hits theaters. Previous patterns suggest Project Hail Mary should be available to stream during the summer of 2026. This, however, could change if they decide to keep it in theaters longer. At this time, these dates are just estimated guesses as nothing has been officially confirmed.