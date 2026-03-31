When Will Season 6 of 'The Chosen' Be Released on Amazon Prime Video? A split release, a theatrical finale, and the heaviest storyline yet are all on deck for Season 6 of 'The Chosen.' By Darrell Marrow Published March 31 2026, 1:07 p.m. ET Source: Amazon MGM Studios

Fans waiting on The Chosen Season 6 finally have more details on when the show will return. The show is a seven-season historical drama based on the life of Jesus Christ, told through the eyes of the people who knew him during the Roman oppression in first-century Israel.

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The series does not just focus on Jesus as a distant religious icon. It shows him building relationships with disciples, skeptics, family members, Roman authorities, and everyday people trying to make sense of who he is.

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When will season 6 of ‘The Chosen’ be released?

Creator Dallas Jenkins said Season 6 will stream on Prime Video in the Fall of 2026. The finale will arrive later as a theatrical release in spring 2027. Dallas said in a March 30 livestream that the official release dates will be revealed on April 3. The rollout will follow a split release plan. The first six episodes will debut on Prime Video in fall 2026. The season finale will then hit theaters months later as a standalone event.

“This is the moment when we’re going all in. All the five seasons previously have led to this, to Seasons 6 and 7,” Dallas said. “The theme of Season 6 in many ways is how devastated and confused the followers of Jesus were, but they still had to trust, and they still had to have faith.”

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Season 6 is ultimately shaping up to be one of the heaviest chapters yet. Dallas said the season focuses on the final 24 hours of Jesus’s life. Viewers will see the arrest, the unraveling of the disciples, and the crucifixion. He also described the season as being about “surrender” and called it the biggest one the team has made.

The cast has also talked about how intense this season feels. Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus, said the crucifixion scenes pushed him to his limits. "It was a one-of-a-kind experience," Jonathan told Fox News. "It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life — both professionally and personally as a human being."

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There are other shows like ‘The Chosen.’

While fans wait for the return of The Chosen, a few other shows are streaming that have a similar theme. Prime Video’s House of David tells the story of David’s rise to become Israel’s most celebrated king. Instead of just hitting the highlight moments, the show gives viewers a more intimate look at a familiar story.

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Testament turns the Book of Acts into an alternate-modern universe, where a resurrection sparks a movement that throws the world into chaos. The show is set after a shocking resurrection, where a movement begins to spread. This forces people to confront belief, power, and truth.