When Will ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Be Available for Streaming? Find out When You Can Enjoy It From Home Released on Sept. 5, 2025, ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ centers once again on married paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 8 2025, 3:27 p.m. ET Source: Warner Bros.

As one of the most successful and enduring horror franchises, The Conjuring franchise gets fans to literally line up whenever a new movie is released. The latest film in the universe, The Conjuring: Last Rites, has only been in theaters for a few days — but fans are already wondering when they can enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

Article continues below advertisement

Released on Sept. 5, 2025, The Conjuring: Last Rites centers once again on married paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who are tasked in the latest (and final) film with uncovering the Smurl haunting. Find out when and where it will be available for streaming.

Source: Warner Bros.

Article continues below advertisement

When will ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ be available for streaming?

In order to estimate when the film will be on streaming platforms, you have to look at other streaming release windows from the same movie studio, which is Warner Bros. Per Forbes, Warner Bros. generally operates with a four to six-week window from theatrical release to streaming on premium video on demand (PVOD), evidenced by the recent streaming release dates for fellow Warner Bros. releases, Sinners and Final Destination: Bloodlines — which were released after six weeks and one month, respectively.

Source: Warner Bros.

Article continues below advertisement

Given that timeline, if The Conjuring: Last Rites follows suit, fans can expect it to hit streaming platforms just in time for Halloween, between Oct. 7 and Oct. 21. It should also be noted that the film will hit PVOD first before it is available for streaming on other platforms, which will likely be HBO Max, as both Sinners and Final Destination: Bloodlines were released there following their PVOD runs.

‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ is breaking box office records in its first weekend of release.

In its opening weekend, the film grossed $84 million nationwide and $110 million internationally, for a massive global box office haul of $194 million — making The Conjuring: Last Rites the biggest horror film opening of all-time, a record that was previously held by 2017’s It, according to Deadline.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Warner Bros.

As the ninth entry in the film franchise, many industry experts expressed surprise at its box office gross, which is expected to hold steady as Halloween approaches and horror fans continue to seek out entertainment for the spooky season.

Article continues below advertisement

Stepping into their roles in the franchise for one final time, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson spoke about ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites.’

Speaking with The Daily Dead to promote the film, Vera and Patrick shared what they accomplished in inhabiting the roles of Ed and Lorraine Warren. "We have made casting out demons together romantic,” Vera began. “These are two people who finish exorcisms together, but they also finish each other's sentences. In the middle of all the chaos and the terror is this really unwavering, really tender connection between them.”

Source: Warner Bros.

Article continues below advertisement

“I think we figured out very early on that the special effects weren't going to be the ghosts and the scares,” she continued. “It was going to be in the glances between him and me. I think it's just something wildly sexy and romantic about saving each other from possession.” “It's such a weird thing that we've achieved with these two characters,” Patrick told the outlet. “I think that's really special... we're very conscious of that.”